777 senior citizens vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 777 senior citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus during last three days in Faisalabad.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Munim said on Sunday that five vaccination centers are working in different parts of Faisalabad where 777 male and female citizens having age of 60 years or above have been vaccinated including 575 persons at sports Complex Samanabad Center, 99 at THQ Hospital Sammundri Center, 74 at Sports Complex Chak Jhumra Center, 24 at THQ Hospital Tandlianwala Center and 5 persons at Rural Health Center Khurarianwala.

Teams of Health department are available at these centers for administering anti-corona vaccine to senior citizens from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, he added.