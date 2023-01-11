UrduPoint.com

777,711 Kids To Get Polio Vaccine In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 777,711 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops with Vitamin-A capsules during the five-day drive starting from January 16 in the district.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi while addressing a meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Moudoodi, CEO Health Dr.

Ahmed Nasir and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that all arrangements were being finalized for anti-polio drive as training of 2676 mobile teams, 133 fixed and 69 transit teams had been completed in 129 union councils.

A total of 6288 members will participate in the anti-polio campaign, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that police had formulated a comprehensivesecurity plan for the security of anti-polio teams.

