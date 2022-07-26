UrduPoint.com

77,786 Motorists Fined For Careless Driving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 07:44 PM

77,786 motorists fined for careless driving

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 77,786 motorists for careless driving during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 77,786 motorists for careless driving during the ongoing year.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Mustafa Tanweer has said special squads were constituted in light with directives of Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to take action against careless drivers putting public lives at risk.

The SSP directed the ITP personnel to adopt decent attitude while issuing fine tickets to road users, a news release on Tuesday said.

He said the ITP has renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens. The ITP educational wing was visiting various institutions to create traffic sense among students who have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The ITP's education team was directed to present weekly report about its performance.

The SSP (Traffic) said purpose of action against such drivers was to ensure their own as well as others safety.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Fine Road Traffic Nasir 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: la ..

Iraq to free Briton jailed in antiquities case: lawyer

21 minutes ago
 International Islamic University to hold admission ..

International Islamic University to hold admission expo on July 28

21 minutes ago
 Iraq Airways to start 6 flights for Pakistan in a ..

Iraq Airways to start 6 flights for Pakistan in a week

21 minutes ago
 'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump ..

'Green madness' as dollars found at Argentina dump

23 minutes ago
 Tehsil chairman demands to declare Parowa as calam ..

Tehsil chairman demands to declare Parowa as calamity hit area

24 minutes ago
 SSP Operations reviews security arrangements for M ..

SSP Operations reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.