77,786 motorists fined for careless driving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 77,786 motorists for careless driving during the ongoing year.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Mustafa Tanweer has said special squads were constituted in light with directives of Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to take action against careless drivers putting public lives at risk.

The SSP directed the ITP personnel to adopt decent attitude while issuing fine tickets to road users, a news release on Tuesday said.

He said the ITP has renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens. The ITP educational wing was visiting various institutions to create traffic sense among students who have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The ITP's education team was directed to present weekly report about its performance.

The SSP (Traffic) said purpose of action against such drivers was to ensure their own as well as others safety.