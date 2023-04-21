778 police personnel to perform duty on Eid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Police have issued a security plan as 778 police personnel would perform duty on Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the police spokesperson on Friday, Eid congregations would be held at 592 places across the district and foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the festivity.

The additional Elite force, traffic police and Dolphin squads have been deployed for road safety.