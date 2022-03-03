UrduPoint.com

7,785 Fine Tickets Issued For Not Fastening Seat Belt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

7,785 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat belt

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 7785 fine tickets to motorists for not fastening seat belts while 2,468 for using mobile phones during the last two months.

According to police spokesman, various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal under a special campaign were taking actions against the traffic laws violators at main roads of the city, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis.

He said campaign would continue to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He appealed the citizens to follow traffic rules for the safety of their own and others as well.

The spokesman added that ITP personnel were directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He said that it was directed to adopt decent attitude with road users.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he maintained.

