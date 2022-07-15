UrduPoint.com

779 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported: NIH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 03:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Health officials on Friday said that 779 new Coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 3.53 percent while 182 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 22,099 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges.

He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission. Patel said that in view of the global pandemic situation, the Central Health Establishment (CHE) should stringently monitor the health status of incoming passengers at points of entry and added that CHE would be strengthened to enhance its functionality.

The minister also emphasized the importance of precautions including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places.

