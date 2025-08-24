77mm Rain Brings Relief And Challenges To Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad received 77 millimeters of rainfall, bringing much-needed relief from the harsh weather, but also causing urban flooding and disruption to daily life in several parts of the city.
The rain began in the early hours of Sunday, following a night of heavy cloud cover. The downpour lasted for about two hours with intermittent intervals, turning the weather pleasant but inundating low-lying areas and creating difficulties for residents and pedestrians alike.
The heavy rain led to disruptions in utility services, including electricity outages, which affected routine activities across various localities.
According to a spokesperson for the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), the highest rainfall was recorded in Allama Iqbal Colony at 77mm, followed by Ghulam Muhammad Abad and adjoining areas with 73mm. Dogar Basti received 72mm, Jail Road 71mm, and Madina Town recorded 44mm of rain.
On the directions of WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema, field teams were immediately deployed to carry out drainage operations in affected areas to minimize public inconvenience.
Authorities are continuing efforts to restore normalcy, and citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary movement in waterlogged zones.
