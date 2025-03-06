77th ASRB Meeting Held At SALU Khairpur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The 77th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Thursday marked a significant milestone in promoting research excellence.
Presided over by Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, the meeting recommended 10 PhD candidates and 25 MS/M.Phil students for degree awards, while approving research proposals from various faculties.
Dr. Khushk emphasized the importance of linking research to societal benefits, stressing that research should provide practical solutions to community issues, such as waterborne diseases.
He urged for the marketing of existing research to increase its impact, suggesting seminars involving industry stakeholders to foster collaboration between academia and industry.
In the meeting, 10 PhD scholars were recommended for degree awards, including Farkhanda Zaman, Khan Muhammad, and Mazhar Hussain, among others.
Besides, research proposals from MS, MPhil, and PhD scholars across multiple faculties were also approved.
The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to enhancing the university's research culture and its positive impact on students and society.
Recent Stories
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ongoing development schemes in Tank market inspected2 minutes ago
-
14 complaints given cheques2 minutes ago
-
77th ASRB meeting held at SALU Khairpur2 minutes ago
-
Car lifter killed, 2 escaped after encounter with Chakri Police2 minutes ago
-
2 labourers buried under sandpile rescued12 minutes ago
-
PM expresses sorrow over demise of former Naval Chief Iftikhar Sirohey12 minutes ago
-
PHA launches Spring 2025 tree plantation drive22 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on food safety violations in I-8 Sector22 minutes ago
-
WCLA launches conservation, up-gradation of shrines at Uch Sharif District Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Tank police vow to resolve issues of martyrs' families22 minutes ago
-
Action taken against 22 profiteers22 minutes ago
-
Bar delegations calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan23 minutes ago