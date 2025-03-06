77th ASRB meeting held at SALU Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The 77th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur on Thursday marked a significant milestone in promoting research excellence.

Presided over by Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, the meeting recommended 10 PhD candidates and 25 MS/M.Phil students for degree awards, while approving research proposals from various faculties.

Dr. Khushk emphasized the importance of linking research to societal benefits, stressing that research should provide practical solutions to community issues, such as waterborne diseases.

He urged for the marketing of existing research to increase its impact, suggesting seminars involving industry stakeholders to foster collaboration between academia and industry.

In the meeting, 10 PhD scholars were recommended for degree awards, including Farkhanda Zaman, Khan Muhammad, and Mazhar Hussain, among others.

Besides, research proposals from MS, MPhil, and PhD scholars across multiple faculties were also approved.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to enhancing the university's research culture and its positive impact on students and society.