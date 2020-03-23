77th death anniversary of Soreh Badshah observed

The 77th death anniversary of Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashdi known as Soreh Badshah (freedom fighter) was observed in Sukkur by the activists of PML-F, said a release here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The 77th death anniversary of Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashdi known as Soreh Badshah (freedom fighter) was observed in Sukkur by the activists of PML-F, said a release here on Monday.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to Soreh Badshah, who was hung to death on March 20, 1943.

They said neither lucrative offers nor repressive measures of the colonial power could distract him from his mission.

Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashdi, Pir Pagaro the sixth, was the spiritual leader of Hur Movement during Sindh's independence struggle against the British colonial rule, they added.

Riaz Junejo, Arbaz Abbasi and others said Soreh Badshah was a great war-hero, who fought against the British Empire, adding that his slogan for life was country or coffin and independence or death and that showed his character.