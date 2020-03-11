77th death anniversary of Soreh Badshah will observe on March 21

Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Sindh Finance Secretary Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has said that PML-F will observe the 77th death anniversary of Pir Sayed Sibghatullah Shah-II (Soreh Badshah) on March, 21

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Sindh Finance Secretary Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has said that PML-F will observe the 77th death anniversary of Pir Sayed Sibghatullah Shah-II (Soreh Badshah) on March, 21.

He said that the Hur Historical Society will organize a special event to pay rich tribute to Soreh Badshah, which will be addressed by a number of historians, researchers and history lovers.

Presiding over a meeting with office bearers, here on Wednesday, he said that Soreh Badshah as a leader vowed to strive to fulfill his dreams through a peaceful struggle.

It is worth mention here that the Hur movement was launched by Sibghatullah Shah-I and it reached a crescendo under the Sibghatullah Shah-II known as Sooriah Badshah.

Sibghatullah-I had sent his followers to Syed Ahmed Shaheed to fight alongside him against Sikhs. The fighters since then came to be called Hurs (free men).

When Sibghatullah-II became Pir Pagara in 1922, at the age of 12 years, he resumed the struggle against British rule. The movement inflicted considerable damage on government infrastructure until Pir Pagara was arrested on Oct 24, 1941 and sent to jail.

In 1942, prominent Hur leaders were arrested and the government bombed Pir Pagaras bungalow, Makhi forest and family shrine. Hurs were arrested in thousands along with their families and kept in concentration camps till 1952.