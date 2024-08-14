77th Independence Day celebrated with zeal across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The 77th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor across the province and in the provincial capital, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The day began with a 21-gun salute in the Garrison and special prayers in mosques for the prosperity and wellness of the nation after Fajr Prayers.

One of the key highlights of the day was the change of guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A smart contingent of the Pakistan Army took over the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Iqbal, where they presented a salute. Later, Major General Shoaib Bin Akram, Garrison Officer Commanding Lahore, laid a floral wreath at the grave of the poet of the East and offered Fateha.

In a message, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan emphasised the immense blessing of freedom granted by Allah Almighty.

He acknowledged the sacrifices and struggles of ancestors in establishing the nation and stressed the importance of valuing and safeguarding this divine gift.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the main ceremony and hoisted the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort, where the national anthem was played, creating a deeply patriotic atmosphere. The Chief Minister then participated in a special ceremony at Hazuri Bagh, which featured a variety of events.

During the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to the Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid a floral wreath, and offered Fateha. She prayed for the country's integrity, progress, prosperity, and stability, while paying glowing tributes to Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The ceremony included a salute by scouts and performances by school bands, with female students dressed in traditional attire representing various regions of Pakistan, including Sindh, Balochistan, Kalash, Kashmir, Punjab, and Cholistan.

In a touching moment, the Chief Minister left her seat to sit among differently-abled children who presented the national anthem. She praised their efforts, which added a special significance to the Independence Day celebrations. The event at Hazuri Bagh was attended by ambassadors from various countries and prominent figures from different walks of life.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, and other key ministers, including Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Rana Sikandar Hayat, and Zeeshan Sikandar, also participated in the celebrations.

High-ranking officials, including the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and other relevant officers, were present to witness the festivities.

In line with the environmental commitments of the Punjab government, the Pakistan Army facilitated a large-scale tree plantation drive in the Murree Division.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that the Forest Department is rigorously monitoring all plantation activities, ensuring a seamless supply of saplings to governmental bodies. This initiative is part of a broader monsoon plantation campaign, which aims to plant over 10 million saplings across Punjab. The drive aligns with Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a sustainable and greener Pakistan.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, urging citizens to cherish their hard-won freedom. Reflecting on the significance of Independence Day, she reminded the nation of the sacrifices made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions. Bokhari also warned against elements within the country seeking to create division and unrest, particularly among the youth. She called on all Pakistanis to uphold unity and work towards a brighter future for the nation, aligning with the vision of Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz Sharif, and CM Maryam Nawaz.

Independence Day was also celebrated across various departments, including Pakistan Railways, Punjab Safe City Authority, Punjab food Department, Punjab's Archeology Department, and Social Welfare. Special ceremonies were organized to mark the occasion.

Citizens, accompanied by their families, flocked to parks, restaurants, and public spaces to celebrate the day. The entire city of Lahore was adorned in green, reflecting the patriotic spirit of the people.

The 77th Independence Day celebrations in Punjab were a testament to the unwavering spirit of the nation, as citizens and leaders alike came together to honor the sacrifices of their ancestors and renew their commitment to a prosperous Pakistan.