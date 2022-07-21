UrduPoint.com

78 Accused Arrested On Reported Involvement In Violent Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 12:01 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Sohrab Goth Police on Wednesday arrested 78 accused including seven principal suspects reportedly involved in violent incidents.

According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi, two suspects Khush Deen and Ismatullah allegedly snatched weapons at the bus terminal and shot bullets.

The suspects were arrested with the help of CCTV footage while a video was uploaded on a social media platform in which the accused can be seen loading the pistol after snatching it.

The reportedly stolen pistol has also been recovered from the possession of the accused, said police sources.

The SSP East said that the accused are also involved in violent incidents in Northern Bypass, Gulshan Maymar.

The SSP East further said that the seven principal suspects include Asmatullah, Rais Khan, Abdul Basit, Amanullah, Allah Dad, Saeed Muhammad and Khush Deen, while a total of 78 suspects have been arrested so far.

The police have registered cases against the accused with Sachal, Mubeena Town and Gulshan Maymar police stations.

