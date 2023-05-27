UrduPoint.com

78 ASIs Promoted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Seventy-eight assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) of Police Department have been promoted to the next grade as sub inspectors (SIs) in Faisalabad region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Seventy-eight assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) of Police Department have been promoted to the next grade as sub inspectors (SIs) in Faisalabad region.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan issued notification for promotion of these officials.

Among them included Hakim Ali, Riaz Hussain, Arshad Ali, Shehzad Anwar, Ahad Ejaz, Arbab Ahmad, Aziz Ullah, Manzar Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Jamshaid Iqbal, Imran, Abid Hussain, Nadeem, Safdar Ali, Shafiq, Nadeem, Mubasshar, Saeed Hussain, Abdul Ghaffar, Maghfoor Ahmad, Israr Hussain, Sohail Saqib, Ghulam Aftab, Mazhar Tabassum, Muazzam Iqbal, Abdul Jabbar, Yasir Qayyum, Nasir, Mehboob Arif, Umar, Riaz, Qasim Ali, Mazhar, Irfan Ahmad, Saif Ullah, Taimoor Shehzad, Shoaib Ahmad, Naeem Adil, Ali Raza, Noor Khan, Zahid Ali, etc., he added.

