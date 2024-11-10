78 brick kilns demolished in Mianwali

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The environment protection department demolished 78 brick kilns

for causing pollution and smog in Mianwali district during the last

one and a half months.

Talking to APP here on Sunday district environment officer Mianwali

Engineer Rehmatullah Khan said the action was taken following the

direction of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya.

He said that 32 cases were registered against those brick kilns'

owners who had not converted their kiln houses into zigzag technology.