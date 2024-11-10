78 Brick Kilns Demolished In Mianwali
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The environment protection department demolished 78 brick kilns
for causing pollution and smog in Mianwali district during the last
one and a half months.
Talking to APP here on Sunday district environment officer Mianwali
Engineer Rehmatullah Khan said the action was taken following the
direction of Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya.
He said that 32 cases were registered against those brick kilns'
owners who had not converted their kiln houses into zigzag technology.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six Khawarij terrorists killed, 6 injured in South Waziristan: ISPR11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operation against Khariji terrorists in North Wazi ..11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,700 cusecs water11 minutes ago
-
25 per cent wheat sowing target achieved in Lodhran21 minutes ago
-
Autumn season enhances country beautiful parks, attracts visitors in large numbers52 minutes ago
-
Autumn season enhances beauty in country parks, attracts visitors in large numbers52 minutes ago
-
Verification process begins for Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran1 hour ago
-
President Zardari, PM Sharif laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij1 hour ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of Aaj TV CEO Shahab Zuberi's mother1 hour ago
-
Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Governor Tessori lauds security forces over successful operation against terrorists1 hour ago
-
1233 food outlets penalized in Lodhran1 hour ago