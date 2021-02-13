UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

78 Candidates File Senate Election Nomination Papers

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:49 PM

78 candidates file Senate election nomination papers

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday said that 78 candidates had submitted their nomination papers so far with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday said that 78 candidates had submitted their nomination papers so far with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting election on Senate vacant seats to be held on March 3.

According to an official of ECP, 15 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Punjab, 20 from Sindh, 24 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 15 from Balochistan. As many as 16 nomination papers have been submitted for Women seats while five for Non-Muslim and 14 nomination papers have been submitted for Technocrats and Ulema seats.

He said that the commission has extended the date for filing nomination papers for senate election from February 13 to February 15 on written and verbal requests from various forums to facilitate the candidates.

He said that the ECP has appointed five Returning Officers for Islamabad and four provinces while the candidates can file their nomination papers on Saturday also with ROs.

He said that the polling will be held on March 3 on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members.

He said that the polling will be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in Parliament House, Islamabad, and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A public notice has already been issued by returning officers for inviting nomination papers. The nominated candidates will be announced on February 16, while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers will be February 17 to February 18.

The last dates for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be February 20 while the dates for disposal of appeals by the Tribunals will be February 23.

The date of publication of revised list of candidates will be February 24 while the date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 25.

The commission called upon the members of provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to elect members against seven general seats, two women seats and two seats for Technocrats including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, which are going to become vacant on March 11.

395/

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly February March Women From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Awarding Senate tickets prerogative of party: Rehm ..

38 seconds ago

Old enmity claims life in Faisalabad

39 seconds ago

7.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima, ..

41 seconds ago

US Senate Votes to Call Witnesses in Trump Impeach ..

42 seconds ago

Greek Prime Minister calls on skeptical citizens t ..

4 minutes ago

Twitter Blocks Account of Russia's Delegation to V ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.