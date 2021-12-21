78 centres creating awareness about family planning in Rawalpindi Dist: DC

As many as 78 centres were operating in the Rawalpindi district to create awareness about family planning

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 78 centres were operating in the Rawalpindi district to create awareness about family planning.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while presiding the District Population Welfare Department (DPWD) meeting here at his office on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan was the 5th populace country globally, and the rate of increasing population was high compared to other countries.

The DC informed that 66 family health clinics, seven family welfare centres, and five special counters were functioning in the district to counsel youngsters about the challenges of population explosion.

Muhammad Ali said the issue of rapid population growth can only be resolved with the masses' cooperation and urged the population department's officials to accelerate their activities in the rural areas of the district to create awareness among the masses, especially women, about their health care.

The DC said that DPWD special counters had been set up at Railway Station, Rawalpindi, GPO Chowk Murree, Bus Stand Gujar Khan, Bus Stand New Murree and Pinjer Road, Kahuta to expand reproductive health services in all areas.

Health professionals, civil society representatives, the Population Welfare Department officers, and Social Mobilizers participated in the meeting.