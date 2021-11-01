78 COVID-19 patients under treatment in dist hospitals

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:41 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 78 COVID-19 confirmed patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the district currently.

According to the Health Department spokesperson,52 patients are under treatment at Allied Hospital, 21 at DHQ Hospital and 5 at General Hospital. He said that 80 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.He said that 1,297 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labsduring the last 24 hours, out of these 8 were positive. At present, total active cases in Faisalabad had reached 231 while 25,566 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

