Open Menu

78 'criminals' Arrested In One Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

78 'criminals' arrested in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The police arrested 78 alleged criminals in one day and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 30 court absconders in addition to nabbing 26 illicit weapon-holders.

The police also recovered 20 pistols, four guns and two Kalashnikovs.

The police also nabbed 12 drug-traffickers and recovered 2.520-kilogram charas, 2.960-kg poppy dust and 207 litres of liquor from them, he added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Social media buzz: Strain rumors between Sana Jave ..

Social media buzz: Strain rumors between Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal

26 minutes ago
 Motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturing banned

Motorcycle rickshaw body manufacturing banned

34 minutes ago
 Rs.507.8m fine imposed on 4,239 power pilferers

Rs.507.8m fine imposed on 4,239 power pilferers

34 minutes ago
 Politically stable, economically strong Pakistan v ..

Politically stable, economically strong Pakistan vital for protection of Indian ..

35 minutes ago
 Islamabad police launch special campaign against m ..

Islamabad police launch special campaign against menace of narcotics, educate yo ..

35 minutes ago
 Fines of Rs.0.6 million imposed on 87 illegal prof ..

Fines of Rs.0.6 million imposed on 87 illegal profiteers

35 minutes ago
Dera police arrested 7 outlaws

Dera police arrested 7 outlaws

35 minutes ago
 Thumbs-up for Wilders in one of poorest Dutch dist ..

Thumbs-up for Wilders in one of poorest Dutch districts

35 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

35 minutes ago
 UCP awards Rs0.5M scholarships with Chinese diplom ..

UCP awards Rs0.5M scholarships with Chinese diplomat

47 minutes ago
 UAE to pump CO2 into rock as carbon capture debate ..

UAE to pump CO2 into rock as carbon capture debate rages

46 minutes ago
 China unveils new archaeological findings of Liang ..

China unveils new archaeological findings of Liangzhu ruins

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan