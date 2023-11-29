78 'criminals' arrested in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The police arrested 78 alleged criminals in one day and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 30 court absconders in addition to nabbing 26 illicit weapon-holders.

The police also recovered 20 pistols, four guns and two Kalashnikovs.

The police also nabbed 12 drug-traffickers and recovered 2.520-kilogram charas, 2.960-kg poppy dust and 207 litres of liquor from them, he added.