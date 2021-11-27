78 distribution transformers released for industrial connections

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has released 78 distribution transformers of 25 KVA in order to provide early connections to pending application for industrial connections here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has released 78 distribution transformers of 25 KVA in order to provide early connections to pending application for industrial connections here on Saturday.

According to a Mepco handout, the material management department of Mepco has released the transformers and directed superintending engineers of all circles of the Mepco region to get transformers from their concerned store and install at the required places.

The officers have been directed to provide new connections to the pending industrial connection applications at the earliest.

Handout added that five transformers have been released for Multan circle, five for Khanewal, six for DG Khan,14 for Muzaffargarh, 20 for Sahiwal, five for Vehari, 14 for Bahawalpur, five for Bahawalnager and four distribution transformers have been released for Rahim Yar Khan circle.