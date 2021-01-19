78 fuel stations sealed for illegal sale

As many as 78 fuel stations accused of selling smuggled petrol and diesel were sealed, during crackdown launched in the division here in last ten days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 78 fuel stations accused of selling smuggled petrol and diesel were sealed, during crackdown launched in the division here in last ten days.

The movement against illegal fuel sale was initiated from 11th of January, this month, like across the country on the direction of PM Pakistan.

The Operation was spearheaded by the Custom and Intelligence wing along with the police and civil defense department in districts Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran.

The official spokesperson informed on Tuesday that atleast 89 petrol pumps were checked through joint operation taken out by teams of the district administration's departments, adding that out of them, only 12 fuel stations could able produce legal documents to operate the business on the spot.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said in this regard that the government was determined to break 'backbone of smuggling mafia'.

He said that No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the district administration, Form-K and OMC (Oil Marketing Companies) certificate were being sought from the owners concerned.

He said petrol pumps were being sealed sharply whose owners failed to produce legal documents before members of the raiding team.

He made it clear that the pumps' owners purchasing fuel from OMCs were held bound to show sale tax invoice before the visiting team to carry out further business.