78 Fuel Stations Sealed For Illegal Sale In Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:43 PM

As many as 78 fuel stations were sealed for selling smuggled petrol and diesel during crackdown launched in different nooks and corners of division in past ten days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 78 fuel stations were sealed for selling smuggled petrol and diesel during crackdown launched in different nooks and corners of division in past ten days.

The movement against illegal fuel sale was initiated from January 11, this month, like across the country on direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Operation was spearheaded by the Custom and Intelligence wing along with the police and civil defence department in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts simultaneously.

As many as 89 petrol pumps were checked through joint operation conducted by teams of the district administration's departments, official spokesperson informed Wednesday.

Out of them, only 12 fuel stations could produce legal documents to operate the business on the spot.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said in this regard that the government was determined to break 'backbone of smuggling mafia'.

He said No Objection Certificate of the district administration, Form-K and OMC (Oil Marketing Companies) certificate were being sought from the owners concerned.

He said petrol pumps were being sealed sharply whose owners failed to produce legal documents before members of the raiding team.

He made it clear that the pumps' owners purchased fuel from OMCs were held bound to show sale tax invoice before the visiting team to carry out further business.

