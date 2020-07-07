UrduPoint.com
78 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :About 78 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 10919 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 110950 people were screened for the virus till July 7, out of which 78 more were reported positive.

As many as 6432 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 124 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

