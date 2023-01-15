78 motorists issued tickets for wrong parking, 13 vehicles impounded

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP), Rawalpindi issued tickets to 78 motorists over wrong parking.

According to the CTP spokesman, following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan, the in-charge Traffic Sector City along with his team issued tickets to 78 drivers and motorcyclists, while 13 vehicles impounded in the police station due to non-availability of documents.

The operation was conducted on Ganjmundi Road, Iqbal Road, Bara Market, Imperial Market and surrounding areas.

Prior to this, a warning was issued to the encroachment mafia.

"Strict and indiscriminate action will be continued against such elements", he said and also appealed to the citizens to show responsibility while shopping and park their vehicles and bikes at a suitable place so that they do not face any legal problems.