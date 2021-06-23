78 Percent Teachers Get Covid-19 Jabs In KP
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday informed that 78 percent teaching staff and 62 percent non-teaching staff of schools got Covid-19 jabs across the province.
The department said it was good news that teachers have acted in a responsible way.
Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said that education department expect the same positive attitude from the remaining teachers who were not vaccinated yet.