78 percent teachers get Covid-19 jabs in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday informed that 78 percent teaching staff and 62 percent non-teaching staff of schools got Covid-19 jabs across the province.

The department said it was good news that teachers have acted in a responsible way.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said that education department expect the same positive attitude from the remaining teachers who were not vaccinated yet.