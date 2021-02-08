78 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 78 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 68,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs one million fine was imposed on them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.