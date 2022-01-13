UrduPoint.com

78 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 78 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 105,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million fine was imposed while FIRs were registered against two of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

