78 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

78 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 78 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a single day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 136,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed while four cases were also registered against power pilferers over their involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

