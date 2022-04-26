UrduPoint.com

78 Profiteers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 06:40 PM

78 profiteers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar during crackdown against profiteering arrested 78 shopkeepers from various localities of the provincial capital on Tuesday.

A mega crackdown under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner, Riaz Khan Mehsud was in progress against profiteers in district Peshawar.

In this connection, the officers of the district administration conducted raids in the bazaars of various localities and collectively arrested 78 shopkeepers for profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed all administrative officers for conducting consecutive visits to bazaars to implement the official price list in letter and spirit and to take action against the violators.

