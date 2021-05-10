UrduPoint.com
78 Profiteers Fined For Overcharging Essential Food Items

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

The city administration continued its drive against profiteering in different areas of Karachi on Monday and imposed fine of Rs 225,000 on 78 shopkeepers for violating fixed prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The city administration continued its drive against profiteering in different areas of Karachi on Monday and imposed fine of Rs 225,000 on 78 shopkeepers for violating fixed prices.

According to a handout, on directives of commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, special teams visited different areas to check the prices and availability of essential food items.

Fines amounting to Rs 36,000 were imposed on 15 poultry shop owners, Rs 48,000 on 16 dairy shops, Rs 7,000 on 9 fruit vendors, Rs 5,000 on 10 vegetable sellers, Rs 69,000 on 11 grocery store, Rs 18,000 on 6 bakeries and Rs 7,000 on 5 flour shops who were found violating price list issued by the government.

As many as 15 profiteers were charged with the fine in district West, 8 in district East, 21 in Central, 19 in Malir, 7 in Korangi and 8 in Keamari districts, the handout concluded.

