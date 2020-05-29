78 profiteers fined, one arrested in a day

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine on 78 profiteers and arrested one for selling commodities on high rates during separate raids across the district here on Friday.

The price control magistrates, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, conducting raids across the district to ensure availability of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates checked various shops and found 79 shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates registered FIRs against one of them and imposed fine of Rs 104,000 on 78 shopkeepers over profiteering.