UrduPoint.com

78 Shopkeepers Fined

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:40 PM

78 shopkeepers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 101,000 fine on 78 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 799 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 78 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ..

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

11 minutes ago
 SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of A ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth reveals details of Al Burda Festival

56 minutes ago
 MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat mo ..

MoCD, UAE Financial Intelligence Unit to combat money laundering and terrorism f ..

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021 ..

ADAFSA launches Agricultural Investment Guide 2021-2022 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.