78 shopkeepers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 101,000 fine on 78 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected 799 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 78 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.