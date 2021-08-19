UrduPoint.com

78 Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

78 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs 92,000 on 78 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that price control magistratesinspected 897 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 78 shopkeepersinvolved in profiteering and imposed a total fine of Rs 92,000 on them.

