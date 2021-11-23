UrduPoint.com

78 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:22 PM

78 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 99,000 fine on 78 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 99,000 fine on 78 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 78 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 99,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather to continue in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather to continue in Balochistan

20 minutes ago
 Mehran Varsity organizes bio-food and processing w ..

Mehran Varsity organizes bio-food and processing workshop

20 minutes ago
 Killer of murdered UK student Kercher freed in Ita ..

Killer of murdered UK student Kercher freed in Italy

20 minutes ago
 Iran Determined to Enhance Ties With Spain in Diff ..

Iran Determined to Enhance Ties With Spain in Different Areas - President

20 minutes ago
 The UK government on Tuesday advised people to tak ..

The UK government on Tuesday advised people to take a rapid lateral flow test be ..

22 minutes ago
 Research finds exposure to harmless coronavirus in ..

Research finds exposure to harmless coronavirus increases immunity

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.