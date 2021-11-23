78 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 99,000 fine on 78 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 99,000 fine on 78 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Tuesday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 78 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 99,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.