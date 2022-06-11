78 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 156,000 fine on 78 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Saturday that the magistrates inspected 954 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.