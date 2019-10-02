78 suspects arrested by Karachi South, West Zones police

The Karachi South Zone Police arrested 36 suspects and West Zone Police arrested 42 suspects during routine patrolling, picketing and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Karachi South Zone Police arrested 36 suspects and West Zone Police arrested 42 suspects during routine patrolling, picketing and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The South Zone police also recovered 3674 grams Charas, 16 kilogram Mawa/Gutka (chewing tobacco), four grams heroin, five Huqqa/Sheesha from the arrested suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIGP South on Wednesday.

While West Zone Police arrested 42 suspects and recovered nine pistols along with 26 rounds, two kilogram betel nuts, 915 gram Charas, 13 bottles of liquor, two snatched cell phones and Rs 2300 cash, said a spokesperson for the DIGP West.