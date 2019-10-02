UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

78 Suspects Arrested By Karachi South, West Zones Police

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:59 PM

78 suspects arrested by Karachi South, West Zones police

The Karachi South Zone Police arrested 36 suspects and West Zone Police arrested 42 suspects during routine patrolling, picketing and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Karachi South Zone Police arrested 36 suspects and West Zone Police arrested 42 suspects during routine patrolling, picketing and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The South Zone police also recovered 3674 grams Charas, 16 kilogram Mawa/Gutka (chewing tobacco), four grams heroin, five Huqqa/Sheesha from the arrested suspects, said a spokesperson to the DIGP South on Wednesday.

While West Zone Police arrested 42 suspects and recovered nine pistols along with 26 rounds, two kilogram betel nuts, 915 gram Charas, 13 bottles of liquor, two snatched cell phones and Rs 2300 cash, said a spokesperson for the DIGP West.

Related Topics

Karachi Police From

Recent Stories

Iran Can't Realize Opportunities Due to US Sanctio ..

45 seconds ago

Pompeo Confirms Being on Trump's July Phone Call W ..

47 seconds ago

Russia Expects to Produce 120-140Mln Tonnes of LNG ..

50 seconds ago

Revenue Department cell receives 297 complaints

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan calls on ..

3 minutes ago

France survive scare to beat USA 33-9 at Rugby Wor ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.