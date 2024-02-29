780 Liter Illegal Fuel Seized In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The district police have recovered 780 liters of illicit fuel during ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies, said a police spokesman on Thursday.
He said the crackdown was launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.
He said a team of Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees ul Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan recovered 13 canes containing around 780 liters of Iranian diesel. The police also arrested accused Rozi Khan son of Umar Hayat, a resident of Kulachi and registered a case against him.
The DPO said the indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel across the district.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training on first aid, fire safety held for students, staff1 minute ago
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements1 minute ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan1 minute ago
-
Khyber district completes preparations for polio Campaign1 minute ago
-
Cardiology institute DG Khan great blessing for the region, says Commissioner1 minute ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested1 minute ago
-
Rs 42m being spent on construction of new E- registration office1 minute ago
-
CTD obtains convictions for 9 terror suspects2 minutes ago
-
Two petrol pumps fined11 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO12 minutes ago
-
Brothers arrested in blind murder case21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Handball League from March 121 minutes ago