780 liter illegal fuel seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The district police have recovered 780 liters of illicit fuel during ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said the crackdown was launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

He said a team of Daraban police station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees ul Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan recovered 13 canes containing around 780 liters of Iranian diesel. The police also arrested accused Rozi Khan son of Umar Hayat, a resident of Kulachi and registered a case against him.

The DPO said the indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel across the district.