780 Policemen To Perform Duty During Anti-polio Drive In Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:48 PM

In order to provide foolproof security to anti-Polio drive teams, District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar chalked out an elaborated security programe and deputed 780 policemen during the five days long campaign

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :In order to provide foolproof security to anti-Polio drive teams, District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar chalked out an elaborated security programe and deputed 780 policemen during the five days long campaign.

According to the details, five days long anti-polio drive would commence from 10th December and culminate on 14th of December 2021 where 780 policemen and officers would perform a duty under the supervision of Additional SP Haripur Muhammad Ayaz.

Haripur district has been distributed into four circles and 11 sub circles where circle DSP and SHO would monitor anti-polio drive and security measures.

Besides police, Elite Force would also be deputed in district Haripur to avoid any untoward situation during the campaign. A strict checking on all entry and exit points of the district has been enforced.

DPO Haripur while directing the officers and police force that for a successful anti-polio drive ensure foolproof security and remain vigilant during the campaign. He also advised parents to must immunize your under five years of age children to save this country from polio.

