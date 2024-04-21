780 profiteers held during current month

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Commissioner DG Khan Division Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that crackdown against profiteering was continued during which 780 shopkeepers have been arrested for selling commodities at high rates.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates on Sunday, the Commissioner said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible measures were being taken to prevent profiteering for public facilitation.

He said that 119 price control magistrates of the region have got registered FIRs against 182 shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed fine of over Rs 7.3 million. He said that from April 1, the price control magistrates have checked 14,1054 shops and found profiteering by 12,253 shops.

He maintained that the district officers had also sealed 78 business points over violations.

He directed the price control magistrates to speed up action against profiteers to provide maximum relief to masses.