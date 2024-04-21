Open Menu

780 Profiteers Held During Current Month

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

780 profiteers held during current month

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Commissioner DG Khan Division Nasir Mahmood Bashir said that crackdown against profiteering was continued during which 780 shopkeepers have been arrested for selling commodities at high rates.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates on Sunday, the Commissioner said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible measures were being taken to prevent profiteering for public facilitation.

He said that 119 price control magistrates of the region have got registered FIRs against 182 shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed fine of over Rs 7.3 million. He said that from April 1, the price control magistrates have checked 14,1054 shops and found profiteering by 12,253 shops.

He maintained that the district officers had also sealed 78 business points over violations.

He directed the price control magistrates to speed up action against profiteers to provide maximum relief to masses.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Business Chief Minister Punjab Fine Nasir Price April Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

18 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

18 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

18 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

18 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

18 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

18 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

18 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan