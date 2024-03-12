7,800 Fine Tickets Issued To Motorcyclists Without Helmets
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police have expedited action against motorcyclists involved in breaching traffic rules issued 7,800 fine tickets for helmet violations, and registered 269 cases during the ongoing year.
Following the special direction of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), the special squads have been constituted, which are deployed exclusively on all major highways in Islamabad, including the Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue, and 9th Avenue.
Zonal DSPs are supervising efforts to ensure safety on roads while special awareness campaigns have also been launched about the dangers and harms of traffic violations.
Special broadcasts have also been aired on radio FM 92.4, through which the public can be informed about the disadvantages of violating traffic rules.
The police spokesperson said that strict action against motorcyclists involved in traffic rule violations is being taken.
The motorcyclists would be not only challaned but also prosecuted in police stations as per law, he added.
Citizens have been appealed not to violate traffic rules for the protection of their lives and property and to ensure compliance with traffic laws.
