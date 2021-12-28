UrduPoint.com

7800 Illegal Stocked Sugar Bags Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

7800 illegal stocked sugar bags recovered

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :District government along with Police claimed to recover 7800 illegal stock of sugar bags from a private godown on Tuesday.

According to Official sources, with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ahmer Niek, Assistant Commissioner Rajanpur along with police launched a crackdown against sugar hoarders and claimed to nabbed by red handed a private godown with 7800 hoarding bags of sugar in Rajanpur saddar bazzar.

Police arrested the godown owner and registered the case against him.

Related Topics

Police Rajanpur Saddar From Government

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

19 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of K ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of Korea

34 minutes ago
 Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerhead ..

Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: leaders at loggerheads

9 minutes ago
 KP to set up air quality monitoring stations in ma ..

KP to set up air quality monitoring stations in major cities

9 minutes ago
 SNGPL launches crackdown against pilferers of gas

SNGPL launches crackdown against pilferers of gas

18 minutes ago
 Pak-China TVTI at Gwadar to be functional from Jan ..

Pak-China TVTI at Gwadar to be functional from January

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.