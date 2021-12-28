7800 illegal stocked sugar bags recovered

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :District government along with Police claimed to recover 7800 illegal stock of sugar bags from a private godown on Tuesday.

According to Official sources, with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ahmer Niek, Assistant Commissioner Rajanpur along with police launched a crackdown against sugar hoarders and claimed to nabbed by red handed a private godown with 7800 hoarding bags of sugar in Rajanpur saddar bazzar.

Police arrested the godown owner and registered the case against him.