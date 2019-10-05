780th Urs celebrations of Bahaddin Zakriya begins

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The three-day 780th Urs celebrations of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Bahaddin Zakriya began here on Saturday.

Custodian of shrine and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the urs celebrations by giving a traditional bath to the shrine.

Chief Whip, Malik Amir Dogar, provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik, parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi among hundreds of devotees also attended the ceremony.

Usman Buzdar laid a floral wreath on the grave of Hazrat Bahaddin Zakraiya.

He offered prayer for the prosperity, progress and solidarity of the country, especially for liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

He said people of Kashmir were anxiously looking towards Muslim countries for help.

He said, Hazrat Bahaddin Zakriya through his teachings always taught lesson of peace in the sub-continent.

Earlier, Foreign Minister, Chief Whip, Commissioner Multan along other local high officials welcomed Chief Minister Punjab on his arrival for attending the inaugural ceremony of Urs celebrations.