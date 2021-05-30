UrduPoint.com
784 Coronavirus Patients Recovered On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

784 coronavirus patients recovered on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :As many as 784 coronavirus patients recovered on Sunday, according to the Health Department.

The data shared by the department showed that 290,873 coronavirus patients had recovered altogether so far in the public sector hospitals, being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7,576 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,669 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1648 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1242 beds were vacant so far.

The Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3328 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2770 beds were vacant.

Also, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 363 beds were unoccupied.

In addition, 3459 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2393 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 711 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 789 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 283 ventilators were under use while 506 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 118 were occupied and 166 ventilators were vacant.

