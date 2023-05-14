78,447 complaints of citizen portal redressed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :As many as 78,447 complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal were redressed in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (ADCH) Kashif Raza Awan said that the citizens filed 79,407 complaints against various departments of Faisalabad district on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Out of these complaints, 78,447 complaints were redressed so far while work on 960 complaints was continue and they would also be disposed of very soon, he added. He said that after redressal of complaints, a feedback was also sought from the complaints and 44.3 percent complaints were found satisfied.