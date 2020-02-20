UrduPoint.com
7,847 Fine Tickets Issued Over Two Major Violations Of Traffic Laws In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:53 PM

7,847 fine tickets issued over two major violations of traffic laws in 2020

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 7,847 fine tickets to road users over two major violations during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 7,847 fine tickets to road users over two major violations during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said the special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said, action was taken against 5,647 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive and 2200 motorists for using mobile during drive.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said the campaign was underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

