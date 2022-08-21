785 accused arrested by police in last week

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 785 accused during last week from different parts of the metropolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 12 accused were arrested in 9 encounters during which 9 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 10 pistols, 4 motorcycles and 11 mobile phones from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 38.59 kg hashish, 965grams heroin and 2.185kg of ice.

About 116 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 76 stolen motorcycles and three vehicles were taken into custody from different areas.