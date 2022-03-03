785 police constables pass out from PTS Mansehra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara Mirwais Niaz on Thursday congratulated passing out police constables and directed them to perform their duties in best possible way.

Some 785 police constables successfully completed their training from Police Training school (PTS) Mansehra.

DIG Niaz said that it was the duty of police to help citizen who comes for their legitimate issue.

On the occasion, DIG distributed certificates of appreciation to the best-performing policemen.

Director PTS Mansehra SSP Iftikhar Ahmed presented a letter of thanks to DIG Hazara.

SSP Iftikhar Ahmed said that PTS Mansehra also offers various courses of IT to the police officer and jawans.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sajjad Khan, Additional SP Headquarters Jamil Akhtar, retired police officers and relatives of the new constables attended the ceremony.