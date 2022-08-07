UrduPoint.com

786 Accused Arrested By Police In Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

786 accused arrested by police in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 786 accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 29 accused were arrested in 17 encounters during which a robber was killed and 20 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 27 pistols, 14 motorcycles and 5 mobile phones from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 83.13kg hashish, 2.666kg heroin and 763grams of ice.

About 133 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 74 stolen motorcycles and a vehicle were taken into custody from different areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Mobile Vehicle Criminals Sunday From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

15 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

15 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.