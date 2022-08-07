786 accused arrested by police in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 786 accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 29 accused were arrested in 17 encounters during which a robber was killed and 20 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 27 pistols, 14 motorcycles and 5 mobile phones from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 83.13kg hashish, 2.666kg heroin and 763grams of ice.

About 133 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 74 stolen motorcycles and a vehicle were taken into custody from different areas.