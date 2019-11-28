786 houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has completed his promise by giving out shelter to the needy and deserving people of middles class.

Addressing a ceremony of computerized draws of 786 houses held at Lady Park Quaid Abad (Khushab) the Provincial Housing Minister said that the previous government made wide propaganda of Ashiyana Housing Scheme in the province under which the former Chief Minister is wanted to the NAB.

The Minister said the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was only for the poor, needy and deserving people belong to middle and lower middle class adding that government has provided all out basic facilities whereas it was not less than any Defense Scheme.

Mehmood ur Rasheed said "those people cannot pay the price of house can get loan from Housing Finance.

" Special representative to the Prime Minister Zaighum Rizvi said that besides Naya Housing Scheme for the villagers Model Colonies would be constructed in Urban areas in which recent residential facilities to be provided.

Dircetor General Housing Liaqauat Ali Chattah said that provincial government has started the Naya Pakistan housing scheme in 29 districts of the province that would be proved beneficial for middle class people.

The Minister was told that under the project a total 818 application were received of which 790 from general public, 22 from destitute category and 4 from police department.

On this occasion, MPA Fateh Khalid Bandial, and Pir Faizal Ul Hassan Gilani and other public representatives also addressed the ceremony.