78.6 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 5,02,035 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 78.6 percent.

The 5,73,485 metric ton gunny bags were also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 89.8 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,65,546 metric ton gunny bags which is 89.

7 percent of the total target while procured 1,50,165 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 86,633 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Lodhran with 90.5 percent ratio and 83,401 metric ton wheat procured, 94,144 metric ton gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 73.4 percent of the total target and 78,585 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 2,27,162 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 98.8 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 1,89,885 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.