786,018 kids given anti-polio drops in 3 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) During the ongoing anti-polio drive in the district, about 291,584 children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops on the third day.

Overall 786,018 children have so far been administered anti-polio vaccine during the last three days of the campaign in the district.

This was told during a meeting of the Polio Eradication Committee, held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Thursday.