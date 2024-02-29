786,018 Kids Given Anti-polio Drops In 3 Days
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) During the ongoing anti-polio drive in the district, about 291,584 children up to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops on the third day.
Overall 786,018 children have so far been administered anti-polio vaccine during the last three days of the campaign in the district.
This was told during a meeting of the Polio Eradication Committee, held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Thursday.
